Waheeda Rehman to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke award

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday announced that veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Thakur penned down a long note and made the announcement.

“I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema,” he said.