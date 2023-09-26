Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery row: ‘Adequate bandobast made’

Police in Bengaluru Tuesday said they have made adequate bandobast and no protest or procession will be allowed amid a call for Bandh by farmer outfits to protest against an order by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

“We have made adequate bandobast…as per the order of the commissioner, no protest or procession is allowed…traffic is normal,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Bengaluru Shekar T Tekkannavar told ANI Police have been deployed in the city’s Whitefield and Cottonpete to maintain law and order.

All the shops are closed except those providing essential services. Farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a ‘Bandh’ today in the city to protest against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the State to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective September 13.

Naseer Khan, an auto driver at Majestic Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus stop, told ANI they support the bandh.