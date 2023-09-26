Asian Games: Third gold for India

India’s team of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla have clinched the dressage team event gold medal.

Indian sailors Neha Thakur and Eabad Ali grabbed a silver and bronze respectively to open the country’s medal count in the sport on day three of the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Vishnu Saravanan takes bronze in the men’s dinghy – ILCA7 event with a net score of 34, one higher than South Korean silver medalist Ha Jeemin.

Ramkumar Ramanathan has lost the men’s singles Round of 16 to Yosuke Watanuki, who is ranked in the top 100. The Indian came up with a valiant fight but he lost in 3 sets.