BJP govt’s policy is to open new doors for girls: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the landmark passage of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament’s new building as a transformative step for the nation while addressing the Rozgar Mela event.

He also affirmed the government’s commitment to opening new opportunities for girls and urged the workforce to embrace technology for enhanced governance.

During the virtual Rozgar Mela, where appointment letters were issued to over 71,000 new government employees, PM Modi emphasized the growing role of technology in governance.

He pointed out how technology adoption in government schemes has reduced corruption and complexities while enhancing credibility and convenience for citizens.

He encouraged the new employees to prioritize citizens and leverage technology for better governance, citing examples like direct benefit transfers, train ticket bookings, and digital lockers.