3 ISIS terrorists held in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Monday arrested three Ismalic State (IS) terrorists wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The special cell of Delhi police nabbed the suspects after a massive search operation.

“The module was planning to carry out terror incidents in North India based on inputs from foreign handlers. Incriminating material recovered including materials suspected to be used for IED fabrication,” police said. One of the suspected terrorist has been identified as Shahnawaz has a reward of Rs 3 lakh on him. He was wanted in the Pune ISIS case. The terrorist, who is a engineer was living in Delhi by hiding his identity. Police is interrogating the arrested terrorists and further details are awaited.

Last month, the NIA released pictures of four terror suspects, including that of Shahnawaz, wanted in the Pune ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) module case and declared a reward money of Rs 3 lakh each for credible information on them leading to their arrest. The agency has said that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.