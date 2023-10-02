Naxal case: NIA raids over 60 locations in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today searched more than 60 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a Naxal case. The raids were conducted by several teams together with the state police forces based on intelligence inputs.

The sleuths raided the premises and hideouts of civil rights activists suspected of having links with Naxalites. The searches were carried out in Hyderabad (Telangana) and in Nellore, Tirupati, and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The agency had seized explosive material, drones, and a lathe machine on September 9 this year after raids in Chattisgarh and Telangana involving the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).