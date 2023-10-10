BJP achieves power by playing with sentiments: Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of acquiring power by playing with the sentiments of people.

“They (BJP) have come to power mostly by playing with sentiments and getting dependent on them, while performance and talent are lagging,” he said while reacting to the BJP’s decision to give a ticket to Ishwar Sahu (father of Bhuneshwar Sahu, who was killed in Bemetara’s Biranpur village allegedly in a clash between two communities) from the Saja assembly constituency.

The Deputy CM said this while speaking exclusively with ANI in Raipur on Monday.

He also took a dig at the BJP for releasing a second list of its candidates during the ongoing ‘Pitru Paksha’ (the time when people avoid starting new work).