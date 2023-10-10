BJP workers hold protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal

The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, demanding his resignation. The BJP workers are seen holding placards and raising slogans against Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva said that the party is filled with criminals and corrupt people adding that the people of Delhi are fed up with their corruption.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is filled with criminals and corrupt people. The people of Delhi are fed with their corruption. So BJP’s leaders and Delhi workers are doing ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyaan’ in Delhi at several locations against Arvind Kejriwal,” Sachdeva told ANI.

When asked about the raids being conducted at the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi BJP president said that he is involved in corruption, investigation agencies will do their work. “Jaise jaise kadiya mil rahi hai, waise waise zanjeer ban rahi hai’. If you did the corruption, then the investigation agencies will do their work. If you were honest then it won’t happen,” he said.

This comes after the searches conducted at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case. The searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).