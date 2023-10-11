Cauvery Delta Protection Movement holds protest

The Cauvery Delta Protection Movement held a protest in front of the head Post offices in Tamil Nadu demanding the Karnataka Government to Release Cauvery water.

The protesters are demanding the Central government to intervene in the issue going on between the two Southern states over the Cauvery water in the issue going on between the two southern states over the Cauvery water issue.

More than 300 cadres from Various Famers Associations participated in the protest. They raised slogans demanding to release of water from Karnataka. However, the Police have detained the protesters.

Earlier today, about 12,000 shops and commercial establishments in the Nagapattinam district on Wednesday morning. were shut down as a way to mark the protest against Karnataka. The joint protest was launched across 8 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Trichy, Tanjore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur on Wednesday morning and will continue till October 12, Thursday. While all commercial establishments will remain closed as part of the shutdown, only those for meeting the daily needs of the people will stay open in these districts.

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Union government to direct neighbouring Karnataka to release water as per the orders of the Supreme Court to protect the livelihoods of farmers in the state’s delta region.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin was accepted by all parties except the BJP, which demanded certain modifications but the speaker rejected them. This was the first Assembly session since the saffron party parted ways with the main Opposition AIADMK, which supported the resolution. Stalin said Karnataka was creating an “artificial crisis” and refused to release the water required for October. He listed the measures taken by his DMK government, such as holding talks with the central government, to ensure the state receives the required amount of Cauvery water.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters that there were no issues when the BJP was in power in Karnataka. The DMK government has brought in the resolution to hide its inability to get water due to Tamil Nadu from the Congress-ruled neighbouring state, she alleged.