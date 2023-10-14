Osaka to play Aus Open?

Melbourne, Oct 14: Organizers of the Australian Open (AO) have announced that a plethora of superstars are set to make their comeback to Melbourne Park at the start of 2024, including former champion Naomi Osaka.

Following maternity leave, a trio of AO women’s singles champions – Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Caroline Wozniacki – are planning triumphant returns to the court and might potentially upset the newly established order, according to a statement released by AO on Thursday.

“We are delighted to welcome back these amazing women, Naomi, Angie, and Caroline, who’ve lit up the Australian Open and impressed fans with their athleticism, resilience, and their sportsmanship,” commented Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

“They will find the landscape has changed somewhat since they reigned supreme,” he noted, as the 2023 season has borne witness to the rise of many female players.