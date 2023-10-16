Art director Milen passes away

Tragedy struck the film industry on a fateful Sunday as Milen, the talented art director, breathed his last on the set of Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated movie, “Vidaamuyarachi,” in Azerbaijan. He passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Tragedy struck the film industry on a fateful Sunday as Milen, the talented art director, breathed his last on the set of Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated movie, “Vidaamuyarachi,” in Azerbaijan. He passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Milen’s journey in the world of cinema began as an assistant to the renowned art director Sabu Cyril in 1999. Over the years, he proved his mettle, rising through the ranks to become one of the industry’s most sought-after artists. His work, marked by meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of the visual language of cinema, has left an indelible mark on several successful films.

Some of his notable film credits include “Billa,” “Veeram,” “Vedalam,” “Velayudham,” “Annaatthe,” “Endrendrum Punnagai,” and “Pathu Thala.” Milen’s ability to translate the vision of filmmakers onto the screen was a testament to his extraordinary talent.

Milen was also actively involved in the production of Suriya’s much-anticipated film, “Kanguva,” showcasing his versatility and adaptability in contributing to the success of diverse cinematic projects.

The sudden and tragic loss of Milen has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, with colleagues, friends, and fans expressing their grief and paying their respects to the creative genius.

Milen is survived by his wife and son.