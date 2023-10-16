Vikram Prabhu’s raid to release for Deepavali

Vikram Prabhu has been winning hearts and acclaim with his splendid performances in movies like ‘Taanakkaran’ and the recent release ‘Irugapatru.’

The makers of ‘Raid’ have officially confirmed that the film will have its worldwide theatrical release, timed perfectly for the festive occasion of Diwali.

One of the reasons ‘Raid’ has garnered considerable attention is the stylish look of Vikram Prabhu, as revealed in the sleek teaser.

The producers of ‘Raid’ are confident that the movie possesses all the right ingredients to impress not only action enthusiasts but also family audiences and cinema lovers.Helmed by director Karthi, they believe the film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Raid features Sri Divya in the female lead role. The supporting cast, including Ananthika, Rishi Rithvik, Soundararaja, and others, will play pivotal roles in this high-octane thriller.

Sam CS is composing the music. The cinematographybis by Kathiravan, editing by Manimaran, and stunts choreographed by K. Ganesh.