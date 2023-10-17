Global smartphone market declines for 9th consecutive quarter

Global smartphone sell-through volumes fell 8 per cent (year-on-year) in the third quarter, the ninth consecutive quarter to record a decline, a report showed on Tuesday.

The market is expected to decline for the full year of 2023, reaching its lowest level in the decade largely due to a shift in device replacement patterns, particularly in developed markets.

The smartphone volumes declined YoY largely due to slower than expected recovery in consumer demand, according to Counterpoint Research. However, the market’s quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth (2 per cent), especially the positive performance in September despite one full week less of sales of the new iPhones, is likely a sign of positive news ahead, the report mentioned.

Samsung continued to lead the global market, capturing a fifth of the total sales in Q3. The new generation of foldables received a mixed response, with the Flip 5 outselling its counterpart by nearly twice as much. However, Samsung’s A-series models remained market leaders in mid-price bands.