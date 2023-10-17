UN Security Council rejects Russian-proposed resolution of ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

The United Nations Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire of the conflict between Israel and Hamas as the draft did not get minimum number of votes to be passed.

Russia had proposed a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The Russian-led draft resolution received five votes in favour – China, Gabon, Mozambique, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Four nations – United Kingdom, United States, France and Japan on Monday voted against the draft resolution. France, US and UK voted against the resolution over its failure to condemn Hamas for its attacks on Israel.

Six nations – Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, and Switzerland abstained from voting on the resolution. Notably, the resolution would be have needed nine votes in favour to proceed. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that US could not support the Russian draft resolution as it ignored Hamas’ attack on Israel and dishonoured victims.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “By failing to condemn Hamas, Russia is giving cover to a terrorist group that brutalizes innocent civilians. It is outrageous, hypocritical and indefensible.” She condemned Hamas for killing civilians and taking hostages, including US citizens and slaughtering families. US envoy said that people of Gaza are facing dire humanitarian crisis due to the actions of Hamas.