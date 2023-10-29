Kerala blast : Pinarayi Vijayan convenes all-party meet on Monday

In the wake of a blast at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting on Monday. In the balst, one woman died and over 36 others were injured that took place at the convention centre on Sunday morning during a gathering of the Jehovah’s Witnesses – a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century.

A CMO statement said that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10.00 am in the Chief Minister’s conference hall in the Secretariat complex. Earlier in the day, state Police Chief DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb confirmed that the blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED).