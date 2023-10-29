Kochi man claims responsibility for blasts at Kerala Convention Centre, Surrenders before police

In a significant development a person from Kochi on Sunday surrendered to the Kerala Police taking responsibility for the bomb blast at a convention center in Kalamassery. As per the media reports, The individual taking responsibility for the explosion surrendered at the Trissur police station. The man admitted to planting the bomb, leading to the fatality of a woman and causing injuries to 40 individuals, seven of whom are currently in critical condition.

One person died and several people were injured after multiple blasts rocked a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Ernakulam this morning. According to police, multiple explosions were reported from the spot where the meeting of Jehovah Witness Believers was held. The blasts had occurred at around 9 a.m. The hall was sealed and Kerala Police Anti-Terror Squad was at the site.