One killed, Several injured as multiple blasts rock Christian prayer meeting in Kerala

One person died and several more were injured after multiple blasts rocked a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s in Ernakulam this morning. Today being Sunday, christen prayers were being held at the convention centre when the explosions occurred. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das reported that the initial explosion occurred at approximately 9 am, followed by multiple blasts over the next hour. It’s estimated that more than 2,000 people were attending a prayer meeting when these explosions occurred.