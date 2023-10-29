L Murugan demands NIA probe into petrol bomb attack outside TN Raj Bhavan

Union Minister L Murugan demanded a CBI or NIA Probe into the alleged petrol bomb attack outside Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu a few days ago.

“Tamil Nadu Government should make law and order right and at the same time the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb issue should not be taken casually. The investigation must be done who is behind the person(who allegedly threw the bomb)? Who made him to do so?” he told ANI in Tiruchy on Saturday.

“I have been asking from the first day that the CBI or NIA must investigate and probe this Raj Bhavan petrol bomb hurdle case, then only the full truth will come out,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu DGP, in an official statement, denied the charges made by the Raj Bhavan regarding yesterday’s petrol bomb attack near Raj Bhawan.

“Raj Bhavan’s statement that the petrol bomb exploded and that the petrol bombs were hurled by more than one person is totally contrary to the truth,” the DGP office said in an official statement.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha on Wednesday said an unidentified person tried to throw some bottles of petrol outside Raj Bhavan near barricades. He further said that the motive behind the attack is being determined.

“Around 3 pm, an unidentified person tried to throw some bottles of petrol outside Raj Bhavan near barricades. As soon as this was noticed by the security personnel present there, they surrounded him, confiscated other bottles from his hand and immediately handed him over to the patrol vehicle and took him to the police station,” ACP Sinha said.