Cash-for-query row: BJP demands punishment for Mahua Moitra

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Mm Majumdar demanded punishment for the TMC MP citing breach of privilege,” on Mahua Moitra’s cash for query scam.

The Lok Sabha Ethics panel had asked Mahua Moitra to be present on November 2.

On this, BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said “When the Ethics Committee has called her, she should go. The allegation against her is huge, she gave her Parliament login ID password to a businessman, which is a breach of privilege and she should be punished.”

The TMC MP has been asked to depose before the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar to submit oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in the cash for query case.