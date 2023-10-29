SC to deliver order on Sisodia bail plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver the order on the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities cases on October 30.

The order will be delivered by a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

Recently the Supreme Court reserved the judgement on the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities cases.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea.

During the hearing, the court sought to know about the time taken to finish the trial in the matter. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for probe agencies — Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — had said that the trial can be concluded within 9 to twelve months.

The court noted that there are 294 witnesses in the matter and thousands of documents.