If descendants are skilled,we can reap success in anything: Stalin at TVS event 

Tamil Nadu is progressing in all sectors and it is witnessing a much faster growth in the industrial sector in particular, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu is considered as the “most peaceful state” and because of this, several new companies were coming to invest, he said at the T S Srinivasan Birth Centenary, the founder of two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company.

Stalin said the state was accounting for 10 per cent of the total domestic production in the country and added that the government and public sector agencies should work together to achieve an all round development.

“Several new companies like TVS Motor should be formed. As we mark the birth centenary of Srinivasan, several new leaders like him should emerge. Tamil Nadu needs entrepreneurs like (TVS Motor Chairman-Emeritus) Venu Srinivasan,” he said.

Referring to the government’s Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held in January 2024, Stalin said, “I request companies like TVS Motor should play a significant role in it.” Earlier paying rich encomiums to the TVS Motor Company, the chief minister said one cannot deny that TVS Motor holds a special identity in the Tamil Nadu industry sector.

“Today there may be several lakhs of two wheelers plying in the state. But one vehicle that was introduced to benefit the poor is the TVS-50 moped. In particular, The TVS brand of vehicles were the first to be operated in rural areas,” he said.

Stalin said Venu Srinivasan introduced several new initiatives and expanded the business. Today, TVS Motor Company ships to over 80 countries, he said.

Referring to the family behind the TVS Motor Company, Stalin said if descendants are skilled, one can safeguard anything.

“Please do not think I am talking politics here. I only said that if descendants are skilled enough, we can reap success in anything,” he quipped.

“T S Srinivasan believed and made it possible that a moped should also hold a place in every household along with a cycle,” Stalin said.

He said it was TVS Motor Company which congratulated the DMK soon after it emerged victorious in the polls. Even when natural calamities occur, it was TVS Motor that came forward and offered its support to the government.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, you supported through the Srinivasan Services Trust,” he said.

Earlier, Stalin released the TVS Cheema Scholarship, with a corpus of Rs 100 crore, to serve students hailing from Tamil Nadu.

The scholarship has been launched commemorating the Centenary of T S Srinivasan, who is fondly known as ‘Cheema’ in industrial circles.

The scholarship has been designed to offer financial support to around 500 students every year.

A book — The Painted Stork — that chronicles the journey of TVS Motor was also released by Stalin on the occasion.