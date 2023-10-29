BJP delegation accuses DMK govt of targeting party workers in TN

In a recent development, a four-member national delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu of unfairly targeting and arresting its party workers. The BJP delegation expressed their concerns during a meeting with the state governor and in discussions with the media.

Purandeeswari, the Andhra Pradesh state BJP president and a member of the delegation, strongly voiced the party’s claims, suggesting that the sole intention of the DMK government was to harass BJP party workers. She highlighted the growing popularity of TN BJP president K Annamalai’s “padayatra” in the state, which has garnered significant attention. Purandeeswari stated, “The people have started seeing the BJP as an alternative power in Tamil Nadu. We strongly believe the DMK is scared. That is why our party workers like Amar Prasad Reddy are being arrested.”

Amar Prasad Reddy, the state BJP sports development Cell convenor, played a key role in coordinating Annamalai’s yatra, and his arrest has raised concerns within the BJP delegation. They believe that the DMK government is attempting to disrupt the yatra by arresting key party workers.

The BJP delegation further accused the city police of using force, including baton-wielding, against BJP workers while removing an ‘illegal’ flagpole outside Annamalai’s residence. Interestingly, flags of the DMK and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) remained in place. The delegation questioned why only the BJP flagpole was forcibly removed without the flag, leading them to question the need for the police commissioner’s personal involvement in what they considered a minor incident.

Notably, the delegation viewed the police commissioner’s actions as aligning with the interests of the DMK, expressing their concern that he seemed to be behaving like a DMK cadre.

The BJP delegation revealed that the Tamil Nadu government had registered a staggering 409 cases against BJP members in the last two years for speaking out against the DMK government’s policies. They alleged that these cases were used as a means to intimidate BJP workers and hinder their efforts on behalf of the party.

The delegation went on to express their belief that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was showing partiality towards DMK members and not acting as the leader of the entire state. They announced their intention to present a report on these issues to the BJP national president, J. P. Nadda, and to seek the intervention of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, if necessary.