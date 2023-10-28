WC: Aussies defeat NZ by 5 runs

Australia defeated New Zealand by five runs in ODI 27 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Dharamshala on Saturday. Chasing 389, New Zealand began on a strong note, with openers Devon Conway and Will Young showing good shot selection. Conway and Young eventually departed for 28 and 32 respectively, and then Rachin Ravindra rebuilt for the Black Caps with a century. The all-rounder was dismissed for 116 for 89 balls. With 19 needed in the final, James Neesham tried to win the game for New Zealand, but was dismissed in the second last ball. New Zealand reached 383/9 in 50 overs.

Pat Cummins, Australian skipper, said It was awesome. They just kept coming at us and it was a fantastic game of cricket. Travis has been away for 5 weeks, first hit back in the game and the kind of intent they (openers) showed, they led from the front. It was a good wicket and at times we probably gave too much width and some really good partnerships there. Fielding made a big difference. We got about 5-6 day break now, so we will enjoy this moment and get stuck in at the back end (of the tournament).