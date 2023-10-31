Oppn leaders accuse BJP of spy attack on iPhones

Several leaders from the opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, have claimed that they received a threat notification on their iPhones from Apple. They accused the ruling BJP of being behind the state-sponsored spy attack and trying to snoop on their phones.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone”.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also confirmed received a similar text from Apple. “I got it from an Apple ID, threat-notificationsapple.com, which I verified. It’s genuine. Happy to keep idle officials busy at my expense as a taxpayer! Nothing better to do?,” Shashi Tharoor said on X.