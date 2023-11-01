BJP fooled people in name of religion, caste: Mallikarjun Kharge

Unleashing a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the latter has “fooled” people in the name of religion and caste.

“The BJP does nothing but keep taunting the Congress party. We made sacrifices for the country. Indira Gandhiji (Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi), Rajiv Gandhiji (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) and Mahatma Gandhiji, sacrificed their lives for the country. Does the BJP have such people? They (BJP) do the ‘vote-bank politics'”, Kharge said while addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

“They fooled people in the name of religion and caste. They trick people by saying that they made a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) President. They should know that the Congress party gave the first woman Prime Minister to the country. The Congress empowered the backward classes”, he added.