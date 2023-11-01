‘Parliamentary panel may summon Apple over hacking’

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on information technology is likely to summon Apple Inc officials over the iPhone notifications row, sources said today.

The controversy was triggered yesterday by opposition leaders alleging they received alerts from Apple indicating their devices could have been the targets of state-sponsored attacks.

The issue will be raised in the next meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on IT, sources said.

Congress on Tuesday hit back at the US mobile phone maker Apple after it clarified that it’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, terming iPhone maker’s clarification a “long-winded non-denial” which only confirms party leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Apple’s clarification is a long-winded non-denial… it only confirms what Rahul Gandhi said in his press conference.”

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre saying that many of his office members, party leaders, and Opposition leaders have received alerts on alleged attempts to hack their Apple devices.

He was addressing a press conference.

Gandhi also said that this bid to hack the phones of political leaders was the “act of criminals and thieves and not of an honest person, but we are not scared”.

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad slammed the government and said, “Distraction politics is being done. Entire opposition gets Apple notice. All the people in my office have got this message. Venugopal has got. Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera, TS Singh Deo, all of them have got the alert mail.”