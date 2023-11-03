No ceasefire in war against Hamas, says Israel

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have declared there will be “no ceasefire” as their unrelenting pursuit of Hamas continues, now encircling Gaza City.

This comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its twenty-eighth day, resulting in a staggering death toll exceeding 9,000. Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, confirmed, “We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized, “This is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally. On October 7, Israel declared war against Hamas. Our goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip.” The elimination of Hamas, he stated, is now a matter of survival.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, indicating their readiness to respond with actions in the face of any escalation at the northern border. This statement follows the recent attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. The IDF is highly prepared for any potential escalation.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict, the US House has passed a bill providing USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel. However, it is expected to face opposition in the Democratic-led Senate. The passage of this bill serves as an early leadership test for newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer deeming it a “deeply flawed proposal” that the Senate will not consider.