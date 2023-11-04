Terrorists storm Pak’s Mianwali Air Force Base

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army reported that a group of armed terrorists raided a Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab on Saturday morning, causing damage to three aircraft that were not in use, as well as a fuel tanker.

This came after two separate attacks on Friday that killed 15 soldiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The army said they killed three of the terrorists and trapped the other three inside the Mianwali Training Air Base.

They also said they were conducting a thorough operation to secure the area. They vowed to eradicate terrorism from the country at any cost. The attackers did not identify themselves.

The previous day, 14 soldiers died when their vehicles were ambushed by militants on the way from Pasni to Ormara in the volatile Balochistan province.

This was the worst loss for the military in Balochistan this year, where violence has escalated since the end of a truce between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.