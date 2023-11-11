Goondas act slapped on Karukka Vinod

Chennai: City Police have slapped the Goondas Act against M Vinod (42) alias Karukka Vinod who was arrested for hurling a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) outside Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s residence, Raj Bhavan two weeks ago

Vinod, described as a serial offender in Molotov cocktail incidents, has a history of engaging in such acts, with his latest attempt occurring on October 25 around 3 pm. Armed with four Molotov cocktails, Vinod launched one from the Highway Research Centre building opposite Raj Bhavan gate. Fortunately, the bomb fell short of the barricades, causing no damage. Swift police action led to his immediate arrest, with the confiscation of three additional Molotov cocktails.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Vinod had been arrested twice before for similar offenses, one of which involved hurling petrol bombs at the Teynampet Police station. The recurrence of such incidents raises questions about the motivations behind Vinod’s actions, although the police have not provided clarity on this matter.

Vinod’s criminal history extends beyond Molotov cocktails, as he was previously arrested for hurling a petrol bomb outside the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, two years ago. In 2017, he was detained under the Goondas Act for another Molotov cocktail attack, this time targeting the Teynampet police station.