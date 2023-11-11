Sisodia meets ailing wife at home after court permission

New Delhi, Nov 11: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, on Saturday reached his residence to meet his ailing wife.

The development comes after a Delhi court on Friday allowed Sisodia, who is in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, to meet his wife between 10 am and 5 pm, under security. The court also ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity during the period.

Earlier, Sisodia had submitted applications seeking permission to visit his wife for five days.

According to the application, on April 25, his wife suffered an acute attack of multiple sclerosis and has been diagnosed with psychological problems.

The court noted that it was already on record that Sisodia’s wife had been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the past 20 years.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy chief minister and minister of different departments after being arrested, but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road, sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).