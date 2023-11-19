WC finals: India sets 241 runs to win for Aussies

In the much-awaited World Cup finals against Australia, Team India put into bat managed just 240 runs losing all wickets in 50 overs.

For India, Rohit started as usual with a bang. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Interestingly, both Kohli.and Rahul who scored half centuries could not go on to make a big score.

For Australia, Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood bowled impeccable spells backed by good fielding.

The wicket was slow making things difficult for stroke making. Though Rohit gave a brisk start as usual, the middle order failed to capitalise. Also Aussies with their ground fielding put more pressure.