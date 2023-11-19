WC finals: Over 6000 cops to maintain vigil in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, a city steeped in heritage, is abuzz with anticipation as cricket enthusiasts and dignitaries from around the world prepare to witness the climactic showdown in the ICC World Cup tournament at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The Men in Blue have captivated the nation, propelling Ahmedabad into a hive of activity as it readies itself for a momentous occasion.

The VIP guest list reads like a who’s who, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani set to grace the event. Diplomats from various countries, including US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, and Singapore Minister of Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, will join the celebration. Notable political figures such as Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma add to the distinguished gathering. Spiritual leader Sadhguru of Isha Yoga will also be present, adding a touch of serenity to the high-octane event.

Ensuring the safety and security of this galaxy of personalities and the thousands of cricket aficionados in attendance is a paramount concern for the Ahmedabad city police. Police Commissioner Gyanender Singh Malik revealed that nearly 6,000 police personnel, augmented by paramilitary forces, will be deployed for the final match. The meticulous planning includes a significant presence of security personnel inside and outside the stadium.

Malik disclosed that within the stadium, approximately 3,000 police personnel and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) company will be stationed. Additional troops will be strategically placed at gates 1 and 2, identified as potential congestion points during past events. The security apparatus boasts 4 IG/DIG ranked officers, 23 DCPs, 39 ACPs, and 92 inspectors, creating a robust system to manage any unforeseen challenges.

In a demonstration of comprehensive security measures, two teams each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Chetak Commando, and drone teams are slated for deployment. This multi-layered approach underscores the city’s commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

As the cricketing world turns its gaze towards Ahmedabad for the thrilling finale between India and Australia, the city stands not only as a bastion of sporting fervor but also as a testament to meticulous planning and security coordination. The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to witness history, and Ahmedabad is leaving no stone unturned in making this event a shining example of successful sports management and global camaraderie.