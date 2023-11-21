Modi, MK Stalin condole Dr Badrinath’s demise

The founder of Sankara Netralaya Dr.S.S Badrinath passed away in Chennai today. He was 83.

The Chennai-born surgeon is survived by wife Dr Vasanthi Badrinath, a pediatrician, and two sons Ananth and Seshu. Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Badrinath’s contributions to eye care and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. SS Badrinath Ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya,” the Prime Minister said on the social media platform ‘X’. His contributions to eye care and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. “His work will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

Hailing Dr Badrinath as the epitome of extraordinary vision, selfless service, and compassion, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a post of ’X’ said, “Through #SankaraNethralaya, he touched the lives of millions of poor and needy. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!”

Expressing his deepest condolences to his family and friends, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was saddened to learn about the demise of the renowned ophthalmologist S S Badrinath. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Badrinath’s concern for society had led to his institution in providing vision to scores of people