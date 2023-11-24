Action, reaction

The minister said that the meeting was held to formulate a comprehensive strategy to combat the challenges posed by deepfake content. He said that the strategy would focus on four aspects: detection, prevention, reporting mechanism, and awareness. He said that deepfake had emerged as a huge social threat and needed immediate action.

He also said that new regulations would be brought in to address the issue and the drafting of the regulations would be completed in the coming weeks. He said that all the stakeholders had agreed on the seriousness of the threat and the need for heavier regulation. He said that deepfake was not free speech, but something that was really harmful for the society.