Mansoor Ali Khan issues an apology to Trisha after misogynistic remark

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, amid his highly controversial comments over actress Trisha Krishnan, has penned an apology which appears rather condescending.

According to Ramesh Bala, he went to a press conference and gave a statement in Tamil to the police in which he gave a rather cryptic-worded “apology”.

The actor said: “Trisha is my co-star. Forgive me!”

“May God give me the blessing of blessing when your blessings crawl on the coconut plate in the house!! Amen.”

The actor, known for doing mainly negative roles in Tamil films, had co-starred with Trisha in ‘Leo’. The controversy erupted when Mansoor said: “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film.

“I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

The actress took offense immensely to this statement and responded through her X: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.”

She added: “He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”