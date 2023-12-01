Chennai film fest from 14 Dec

From 14 to 21 December, the 21st International Film Festival will be held in Chennai. In this film festival supported by the TN govt, films from many countries would be screened. Every year in Chennai, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation has been organising the film festival.

It was mentioned by M Thangaraj, secretary of the above said foundation that 126 films from 56 countries would be screened at the 21st International Film Festival in Chennai. He hinted that on the opening day ceremony Japan based film `Perfect Days` would be screened. On the closing day Italian film `A Brighter Tomorrow` would be screened. At this festival, 8 Iranian films, 5 Korean films and 3 films each from France, Hungary and Mexico would be screened.

In this upcoming film festival, films like Aneethi, Ayodhi, Karumegangal Kalaiginrana, Mamannan, Por Thozhil, Ravana Kottam, Sayavanam, Chembi. Start camera action, uUdanpal, vVduthalai part one and V3 would be participating in best Tamil film category.