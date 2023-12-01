Tamil Nadu to set up footwear park at an outlay of Rs 400 cr: CM Stalin

The industrial project would generate 20,000 new jobs in Ranipet district, he said at an event.

Stalin made those comments after virtually inaugurating a footwear manufacturing facility set up at an investment of Rs 400 crore by JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, about 250-km south of Chennai.

Observing that the government has implemented several projects in the leather and footwear industries during the last two years, he said following the release of a footwear and leather products policy in 2022 there have been developmental changes in these sectors.