Water stagnation in city raises doubts over quality of SWDs: Annamalai

Chennai, Dec 1: The recent spell of intense rain in Chennai has brought to light significant concerns about the efficacy of storm-water drains in the city, as voiced by K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. In a statement shared on social media, Annamalai expressed doubt about the quality of storm-water drain infrastructure developed over the years by various governments in the state.

The water stagnation observed in multiple parts of Chennai during the recent downpour has prompted Annamalai to question the effectiveness of the drainage systems in place. Despite the hard work of officials, the persistence of stagnation raises alarms, suggesting potential shortcomings in the execution of storm-water drain projects, he said.

Annamalai underscored the gravity of the situation by asserting that if such issues persist despite the diligent efforts of officials, it points to fundamental flaws in the infrastructure development. The BJP President’s statement implies a need for a thorough reevaluation of the storm-water drain network in Chennai.

Highlighting the continuity of problems across different administrations, Annamalai pointed out that the situation remains largely unchanged despite changes in government leadership. He went on to express public disillusionment, with citizens questioning the efficacy of the substantial financial investments made over the years in constructing storm-water drains.

According to Annamalai, the recurring issues during rain have become a distressing routine for the city, and the public is bearing the brunt of what he perceives as the mistakes of successive Tamil Nadu governments. He emphasized that the citizens are paying a heavy toll for what should have been a reliable and efficient storm-water drainage system.