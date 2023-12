Facing setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the Congress on Sunday sought solace in historical parallels, recalling a similar scenario 20 years ago.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh recalled that 20 years ago it had lost the three states while winning only Delhi but bounced back in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, and said it prepares for the forthcoming general election with hope and a firm sense of resolve.