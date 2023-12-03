Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in key State Elections

In a significant turn of events, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi acknowledged defeat in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where initial poll results indicate a trailing position for the grand old party behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite the setback, Gandhi expressed determination, asserting that “the battle of ideology will continue.”

Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his message, stating, “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan – the battle of ideology will continue.” This concession comes amidst a closely watched electoral battle that has implications for the political landscape of these key states.

However, amidst the challenges, Gandhi found a silver lining in Telangana, expressing gratitude to the people for their mandate. In Telangana, the Congress has not only secured a victory but has comfortably crossed the halfway mark in at least 60 assembly seats. “I am very thankful to the people of Telangana – we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana,” Gandhi affirmed.