Modi thanks voters on BJP’s success in Assembly polls in Hindi heartland

In a decisive triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, collectively known as the Hindi heartland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the citizens for their unwavering support, attributing the triumph to the people’s endorsement of the BJP’s commitment to good governance and development.

Addressing party workersPrime Minister Modi stated, “We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with the politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for.”

There were several attempts in these assembly polls to divide the country into castes.But, I kept on saying that for me four castes are supreme and they are women power, youth, farmers, and the poor. The country will be strengthened if these four will be empowered,” aaid Modi while addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi after the party’s victory in assembly elections.

Coming together on stage can yield good photo opportunities and media headlines, but cannot win peoples’ trust, he said and added, “It is my suggestion to Congress and its allies to stop doing politics that strengthen anti-national elements and ideas to weaken the country.”