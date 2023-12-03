PM Modi hails four-state election results as victory of ‘politics of development’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of three states i.e., Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after counting trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party’s massive victory in the assembly elections.

“We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people.” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also conceded defeat in Telangana, where Congress crossed the half-way mark with a win on seven seats, and a lead on 56 seats in 119-assembly.

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the BJP. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable, and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP,” he said.

BJP on Sunday swept three heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in a dominant electoral show, stunning the Congress, which drew consolation with a win in Telangana.

BJP was leading in 167 of Madhya Pradesh’s 230 seats, 116 of Rajasthan’s 199 seats and 55 of Chhattisgarh’s 90 seats.