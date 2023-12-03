Congress calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6

Even as the counting of votes in four states was underway, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dialled leaders of the INDIA alliance to convene a meeting on 6 December.

It has been suggested that the meeting be held at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi at 6 pm.

According to latest trends, the Congress seems to be losing Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The only silver lining for the Congress comes from Telangana, where, according to Election Commission data, at 10.45 am, the party was leading decisively against the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

The last meeting of the INDIA alliance was in September. According to Congress insiders, the party was waiting for the results of the four assembly elections before starting talks of seat-sharing with the other alliance partners.