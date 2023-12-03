BJP leads in 3 of 4 state poll results

The BJP is leading on 155 seats in Madhya Pradesh whereas the Congress is leading in 72 seats and Independents are leading in 3 seats, according to initial trends.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading on 55 seats whereas the Congress is leading on 32 seats.

The Congress appears set to come to power in Telangana, snuffing out the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has governed India’s youngest state since it was carved out in 2014.

The BJP cadres are gearing up to celebrate their victory at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

It is said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the head office at around 6.30 pm today.

Speaking about Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “This is a great victory for BJP in Madhya Pradesh. BJP government has done work, people have faith in the double-engine government, the leadership of PM Modi and performance of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I congratulate everyone.”

Commenting on the BJP’s lead in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said, “There is a clear support for the BJP in trends. The anger of people has been reflected in voting. BJP will form government in all three states with an absolute majority.”

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, “The people of Telangana have decided that there must be change, there must be change for progress, and development. He (Revanth Reddy) is the PCC president. He is the team leader. Our party will take the decision (on the CM’s face). The election was fought on collective leadership. I do not want to comment on KCR or KTR, the people of Telangana have given them an answer…”