BJP crosses halfway mark in Chhattisgarh

As per the latest official trends in Chhattisgarh, BJP has taken a lead in 48 seats with the Congress at 38. The majority mark is 46 for the 90-member house.

After two rounds of counting, BJP MP Vijay Baghel leads uncle, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress, in Durg’s Patan.

Vijay Baghel leads Bhupesh Baghel by 484 votes. 16 more rounds to be counted.

BJP candidate Vijay Sharma is leading in Kawardha assembly constituency after the third round of counting of votes. Minister Mohammad Akbar is trailing behind.

BJP party workers started gathering at Chhattisgarh BJP headquarter as the party is leading against Congress in early trends.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was trailing in Durg Rural seat against BJP’s Lalit Chandrakar after first round of counting of votes for the state assembly elections on Sunday. State Congress chief Deepak Baij was behind against BJP’s Vinayak Goyal in Chitrakot seat.

Meanwhile, the Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) got its first lead with the Pali Tanakhar seat. Tuleshwar Hira Singh Markam is leading by a margin on 1471 seats over Congress’ Duleshwari Sidar.