How prominent candidates are faring in the four States

Even as the counting is taking place at a brisk pace in the four States, let us take a look at how prominent candidates are faring so far.

Rajasthan:

Congress leader Sachin Pilot leading in Tonk, Rajasthan as per ECI website.

Diya Kumari BJP leading from Vidhyadhar Nagar. She is among the 18 BJP MPs fighting the assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh:

BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar leads in Dimani, Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel leading in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana:

BRS’s Maganti Gopinath leads ahead of Mohammed Azharuddin in Jubilee Hills in Telangana.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading by 827 votes after 1st round of voting in Gajwel.

Chhatisgarh:

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu is trailing in Durg Rural seat by 1,365 votes against BJP’s Lalit Chandrakar after first round of counting of votes.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij was behind by 518 votes against BJP’s Vinayak Goyal in Chitrakot seat.

Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant was also trailing in Sakti seat by 897 votes against BJP’s Khilawan Sahu.

Former CM Raman Singh is leading by a margin of 1568 votes in Rajnandgaon over Girish Dewangan of the Congress