BJP makes huge gains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress comfortable in Telangana, close contest in Chhattisgarh

The BJP has established a clear lead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan leading in 146 and 106 respectively.

Incumbent Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people’s hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people’s hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family…I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people’s love for us was visible everywhere.”

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress is poised to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government.

In Kamareddy constituency, where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is leading with 890 votes over his nearest BJP rival Venkataramana Reddy after first round.

Congress supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside the residence of state party chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. As per official Election Commission of India data as counting of votes progressed in Telangana, Congress was leading on 51 while BRS was leading on 29 the BJP led in 6 seats and the CPI had 1 seat as per Election Commission trends.

The BJP is leading in 40 of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress ahead in 36 seats as per trends, the Election Commission stated.