Congress takes lead in more than 65 seats in Telangana

At 9.15, the Congress is leading on 68 seats in Telangana. The majority mark in the state is 60.

“These are very initial trends, but the indications are good for Congress,” said Congress leader Vivek Tankha.

BRS MP K Keshava Rao tells ANI that Congress is fighting a lone battle in Telangana and claims that the party has no supporters in the state.

“As per my studies, we have a comfortable majority to get into power…Congress is fighting a lone battle, they have no supporters. They have to get the seats all by themselves…But BJP and AIMIM are sure to support us in case of need…” he said.

Voting across the 119 constituencies of Telangana was held in a single phase on November 30. According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 70.60% was recorded. The turnout was the highest in Jangaon at 83.34%, trailed closely by Narasampet at 83% and Dubbak at 82.75%. Notably, the voting percentage in Hyderabad was low at only 39.97%. In all, 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray including key candidates such as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from two constituencies – Kamareddy and Gajwel, his minister-son K T Rama Rao from Sircilla, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and Kodangal, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.