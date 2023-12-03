Close fight as early trends emerge in Chhattisgarh

Very early trends from Chhattisgarh show that the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are engaged in a close fight.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel trailing from his Patan assembly seat.

“Today is the day of mandate. I salute the people. Best wishes to all the candidates,” tweets Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and 17, recording a turnout of 76.31% across the two phases.

In December 2018, the state elected its first non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 15 years; the Congress stormed to power with 68 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the saffron party, which was in power here under Raman Singh’s leadership since the first assembly election, in December 2003, was reduced to just 15 seats.

Bhupesh Baghel became the state’s second Congress chief minister; the late Ajit Jogi was the first person to hold the top post. Chhattisgarh was carved out of its neighbour, Madhya Pradesh, in November 2000.