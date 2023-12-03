All heavy weights leading in Rajasthan

According to the latest trends emerging from Rajasthan, all the heavyweights are leading in the respective seats.

BJP’s Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore are leading and so are Congress’s Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in their respective seats.

While the BJP was leading in the very early trends, the Congress raced ahead and narrowed the gap indicating that it will be a long day for Rajasthan as it will be a close fight between the Congress and he BJP.

Early trends from rural region show Congress has advantage there.

Other parties have also taken an early lead in at least two seats in the early counting.